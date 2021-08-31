Dr. Garland Gudger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gudger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garland Gudger, MD
Overview
Dr. Garland Gudger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center, Medical Center Enterprise, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside, St. Francis - Emory Healthcare and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.
Locations
Hughston Orthopedic Clinic6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-6661
Hughston Clinic - Dothan512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-5747
Hughston Clinic LaGrange107 Calumet Center Rd, Lagrange, GA 30241 Directions (706) 884-3274Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hughston Clinic Albany117 Oakland Pkwy, Leesburg, GA 31763 Directions (229) 483-0055Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 5:30pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dale Medical Center
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent DOCTOR in the best sense of the word. I now see his son.
About Dr. Garland Gudger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- LAGRANGE COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
