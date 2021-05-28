Dr. Garima Thapar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thapar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garima Thapar, MD
Overview
Dr. Garima Thapar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Locations
Virtua Endocrinology - Voorhees200 Bowman Dr Ste E385, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 247-7220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor was very professional and nice.
About Dr. Garima Thapar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- Female
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- University at Buffalo NY
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thapar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thapar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thapar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thapar speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Thapar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thapar.
