Dr. Dosi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garima Dosi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Garima Dosi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Dosi works at
Locations
-
1
Kent County Memorial Professional Billing Department455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 736-4242
-
2
Brigham & Wmns Hosp Vasclr Sgy75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (857) 307-1920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dosi provided excellent care to me through out my entire need. I had a positive surgical out come thanks to her skilled abilities. I highly recommend her she is a accomplished, skilled surgeon who is also caring.
About Dr. Garima Dosi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1578712535
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dosi has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dosi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
