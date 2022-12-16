Dr. Garieann Fish, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garieann Fish, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Garieann Fish, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bristol, TN.
Dr. Fish works at
Locations
Strategic Anesthesia Services LLC235 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 274-6350
- 2 616 Campus Dr, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (423) 274-6350
Bristol Regional Medical Center Psychiatric Unit1 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-5190
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very smart, caring, smart and professional. I highly recommend Dr. Fish.
About Dr. Garieann Fish, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1821204751
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fish has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fish.
