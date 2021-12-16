Overview

Dr. Garfield Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Texas ENT Specialists, P.A. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.