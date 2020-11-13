Dr. Garfield Grandison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grandison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garfield Grandison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Garfield Grandison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They completed their fellowship with University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Dr. Grandison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kings Daughters Med Spec Gastro613 23rd St Ste 430, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 408-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grandison?
Dr Granderson is a very caring person I have been going to him for six years and he is a very good doctor he always has a big smile on his face so as far as I'm concerned he is great I would sure recommend him and he explains everything to me
About Dr. Garfield Grandison, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1598884041
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grandison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grandison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grandison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grandison works at
Dr. Grandison has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grandison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grandison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grandison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grandison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grandison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.