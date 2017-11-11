Dr. Garey Simmonds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garey Simmonds, MD
Dr. Garey Simmonds, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Simmonds Aesthetic Care9377 E Bell Rd Ste 307, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 905-9211
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I was recommended to Dr Simmonds Care from a woman I know who did breast augmentation a few yrs ago with him. I was so scared @ 1st of being botched but this is something I’ve wanted for yrs so I finally took the chance. From the day I met him he put me @ ease! He truly made my dreams come true! I’m so happy with the results & im only 4wks post op. Everyday that passes I fall more & more in love with them! I really can NEVER SAY THANKYOU ENOUGH!!! All I want to do now everyday is SHOW THEM OFF??
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Simmonds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmonds accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmonds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmonds.
