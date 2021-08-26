Dr. Garett Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garett Frank, MD
Overview
Dr. Garett Frank, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
-
1
Colorado Ophthalmology Associates, P.C.11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 235, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 320-1777
-
2
Dean A Mcgee Eye Institute608 STANTON L YOUNG BLVD, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-6060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Colorado Ophthalmology Associates PC1666 S University Blvd, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 320-1777
-
4
Cherry Hills Surgery Center3535 S Lafayette St Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 777-7303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The person who did all of my tests, Amber was great. Dr. Frank was super as well. I would recommend him in a second!
About Dr. Garett Frank, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1275890337
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Herpetic Keratitis and Stye, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.