Dr. Gareth McGee, DO
Dr. Gareth McGee, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC.
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - North Grove1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2300, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-6491Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Spartanburg Medical Center
About Dr. Gareth McGee, DO
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
Dr. McGee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
