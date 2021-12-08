See All Neurosurgeons in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Gareth Adams, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gareth Adams, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Adams works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    17198 St Lukes Way Ste 600, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Dec 08, 2021
Doctor Adams is a well experienced, very thorough takes the time to explain everything and has great bedside manners. He did my surgery with hardly no downtime. I strongly recommend him. I wouldn't have any other neurosurgeon neurosurgeon
Sandra tamez — Dec 08, 2021
About Dr. Gareth Adams, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 21 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1750611158
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Washigton|UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
  • Baylor College Of Medicine (Texas)
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
  • BAYLOR COLL OF MED
  • Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

