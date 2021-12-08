Dr. Gareth Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gareth Adams, MD
Overview
Dr. Gareth Adams, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group17198 St Lukes Way Ste 600, The Woodlands, TX 77384 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?
Doctor Adams is a well experienced, very thorough takes the time to explain everything and has great bedside manners. He did my surgery with hardly no downtime. I strongly recommend him. I wouldn't have any other neurosurgeon neurosurgeon
About Dr. Gareth Adams, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750611158
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washigton|UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Baylor College Of Medicine (Texas)
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.