Dr. Gardith Joseph, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gardith Joseph, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Seville Sch Med, Seville and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Joseph works at Champaign Dental Group in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Champaign Dental Group
    5202 Avenue N, Brooklyn, NY 11234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Neutropenia
Bone Cancer
Bone Cancer

Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia
Bone Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colorectal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer Treatment
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Cancer Counseling
Cancer Pain Management
Cervical Cancer
Chemotherapy
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Esophageal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Liver Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Pleural Cancer
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Secondary Hypertension
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thrombocytosis
Thymomas
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 14, 2017
    Dr Joseph is my life saver I went to her in April of 2016 not knowing what is happening to me she took my blood and my blood count was 4.3 I had kidney failure also multiple myeloma send me straight emergency room to this day September of 2017 I feel amazing and still seeing her God bless her.
    Denise in Brooklyn NY — Sep 14, 2017
    About Dr. Gardith Joseph, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
    • 1811928773
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Hematology and Oncology
    • Long Island Jewish Hosp
    • U Seville Sch Med, Seville
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
