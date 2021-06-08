Dr. Garcia Desousa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desousa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garcia Desousa, MD
Overview
Dr. Garcia Desousa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GOA Medical College - University of Bombay|University Of Bombay, Goa Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and HCA Florida Northside Hospital.
Dr. Desousa works at
Locations
Garcia J DeSousa MD, PA3334 66th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 382-7845
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had nothing but a great professional experience with Dr. Desousa all these years. I would highly recommend the office of Dr. Desousa.
About Dr. Garcia Desousa, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1053394270
Education & Certifications
- Tufts - New England Medical Center|Tufts University
- Wayne St University|Wayne State University
- GOA Medical College - University of Bombay|University Of Bombay, Goa Medical College
- Neurology
Dr. Desousa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desousa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desousa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desousa works at
Dr. Desousa has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desousa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desousa speaks Portuguese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Desousa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desousa.
