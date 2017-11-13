See All Pediatricians in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Garbis Baydar, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Garbis Baydar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Baydar works at Englewood Pediatrics in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Englewood Pediatrics
    370 Grand Ave Ste 203, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 568-3262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Circumcision
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 13, 2017
    Very friendly office and gets you in quickly if your sick
    Rita in Paramus, NJ — Nov 13, 2017
    About Dr. Garbis Baydar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1669438388
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garbis Baydar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baydar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baydar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baydar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baydar works at Englewood Pediatrics in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Baydar’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Baydar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baydar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baydar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baydar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

