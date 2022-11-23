Overview

Dr. Garbis Apelian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Apelian works at KIM INSOO MD OFFICE in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.