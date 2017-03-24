Overview

Dr. Garath Maenpaa, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Maenpaa works at Atrium Health Sports Medicine And Injury Care in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.