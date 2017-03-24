See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Garath Maenpaa, MD

Sports Medicine
4.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Garath Maenpaa, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Maenpaa works at Atrium Health Sports Medicine And Injury Care in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Levine Children's Specialty Center - Ballantyne
    14214 Ballantyne Lake Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 863-4878
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    3030 Randolph Rd Ste 105B, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 863-4878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Hip Injury
Knee Injuries
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Hip Injury
Knee Injuries

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 24, 2017
    Had a consult today with Dr. Maenpaa to get an evaluation on my knee. He was very pleasant and thorough on his evaluation. There is a genuine sense of care and concern with his professionalism as a Sports Physician. I will be referring people to him in the future.
    Ben in Charlotte — Mar 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Garath Maenpaa, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871527812
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
