Dr. Garabed Kayekjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Garabed Kayekjian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch.
Locations
Garabed Kayekjian M.d. Inc.18250 Roscoe Blvd Ste 130, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 998-8097
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Truly the best pediatrician, he is very caring and knowledgeable. I trust his advice abs experience and always have a positive experience. Office staff is also very friendly and attentive.
About Dr. Garabed Kayekjian, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1043203763
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Aleppo Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kayekjian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kayekjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kayekjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kayekjian speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayekjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayekjian.
