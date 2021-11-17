Overview

Dr. Garabed Kayekjian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch.



Dr. Kayekjian works at Garabed Kayekjian MD Inc in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.