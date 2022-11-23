Dr. Sommers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gara Sommers, MD
Overview
Dr. Gara Sommers, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Sommers works at
Locations
Clark Office11 Lincoln Blvd, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (732) 388-1508
Dr. Gara Sommers718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-1072Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Healthfirst
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was a difficult time for me and my family last year (2021) with my mom being sick and then passing away. At the same time I found out I had uterine cancer. Dr. Gara Sommers was recommended by my OB/GYN. I was able to get an appointment quickly and was very pleased with the staff and Dr. Sommers. She was compassionate, caring and kind. I underwent a total hysterectomy and also radiation treatment. I am now recovered and I would recommend Dr. Sommers to anyone that needs to undergo this treatment, they will be pleased.
About Dr. Gara Sommers, MD
- Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508801432
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- New York University Hospitals Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sommers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sommers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sommers speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.