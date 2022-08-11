Dr. Ganya Alvarado-Reagans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarado-Reagans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ganya Alvarado-Reagans, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ganya Alvarado-Reagans, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Alvarado-Reagans works at
Seasons Obgyn Sewickley2605 Nicholson Rd Ste 3100, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (855) 281-4963
Wpahs Surgeons4815 Liberty Ave Ste 215, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (855) 281-4963
- 3 4000 Waterdam Plaza Dr Ste 180, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (855) 281-4963
West Penn Hospital4800 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (855) 281-4963
- West Penn Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I don't leave reviews often, but I had the best possible experience this pregnancy. Dr. Alvarado-Reagans is the most wonderful doctor I've ever had (in any specialty!). Every interaction I've had with her, she is warm, empathetic, kind, and thorough. She delivered my daughter via c-section and took her time calming my anxiety and talking me through everything going on. She knew I had trauma from my previous pregnancy and would check in on how I'm feeling during my visits. I had a wonderful experience overall and I wish I started going to her sooner! She also took my call at 11 pm and also at midnight when I was scared and having an emergency, and she was so kind answering my questions and putting my mind at ease. 100000% recommend :)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
