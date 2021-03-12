Dr. Gansevoort Dunnington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunnington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gansevoort Dunnington, MD
Dr. Gansevoort Dunnington, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Saint Helena, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena, Northbay Medical Center, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Adventist Heart Institute, 6 Woodland Rd Ste 304, Saint Helena, CA 94574
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health St. Helena
- Northbay Medical Center
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Dunnington performed a Maze procedure on me two years ago to correct arterial fibrillation. It has been very successful for me. His professionalism and care are outstanding. I highly recommend him to anyone with heart problems.
Cardiothoracic Surgery
21 years of experience
English
University Of Virginia-Thoracic Surgery
Stanford Univsersity-General Surgery
Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry
Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Duke University
Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
