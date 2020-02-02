Dr. Ganpat Thakker is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ganpat Thakker
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ganpat Thakker is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardio Vascular Services3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 207, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 345-5460
-
2
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-5432
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thakker?
Excellent staff and Physician. Dr. Thakker is truly a caring and kind Dr. who cares about the well being of his patients. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ganpat Thakker
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1972597128
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr/Queens Hosp
- Long Island Jewish-Queens Hosp|SUNY Stony Brook-Va Med Ctr
- Bj Medical College, Gujarat University
- St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad, India
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thakker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thakker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thakker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Thakker has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thakker speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.