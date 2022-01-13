Dr. Gannon Randolph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gannon Randolph, MD
Overview
Dr. Gannon Randolph, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Randolph works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic - Orthopedics1101 S HORSEBARN RD, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 271-9607
Ozark Orthopaedics3317 N Wimberly Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-2752
Benton County Office1800 Se Moberly Ln, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 521-2752
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yesterday I had my post-surgery exam, and I cannot say enough in praise of Gannon Randolph, M.D. and Amanda Hawes, P.A. The care I received and the outcome of surgery exceeded my expectations. Always communication and explanation conveyed truth and comfort. This morning I have walked, without pain, 1.5 miles and look forward to walking an equal amount this afternoon. Before surgery almost half of each day was devoted to pain induced tears and minimal activity to avoid pain. I have my life back and look forward to hiking and traveling again. Thank you to both and to the rest of their medical team.
About Dr. Gannon Randolph, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1528173697
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hospital
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randolph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randolph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
