Overview

Dr. Gannon Randolph, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Randolph works at Mercy Clinic Orthopaedics in Rogers, AR with other offices in Fayetteville, AR and Bentonville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.