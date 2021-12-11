Overview

Dr. Ganiyu Oshodi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Oshodi works at Heart and Vascular Wellness Center in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.