Dr. Kabbli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gangadhara Kabbli, MD
Overview
Dr. Gangadhara Kabbli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY.
Dr. Kabbli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SJP Cardiovascular Specialists4939 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 202, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 634-6699Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 448-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kabbli?
About Dr. Gangadhara Kabbli, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1841337672
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kabbli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kabbli works at
Dr. Kabbli has seen patients for Endocarditis, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kabbli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kabbli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabbli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kabbli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kabbli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.