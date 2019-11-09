See All Hand Surgeons in Omaha, NE
Dr. Gangadasu Reddy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gangadasu Reddy, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gangadasu Reddy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel and Chi Health Lakeside.

Dr. Reddy works at Catholic Health Initiatives in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chi Health Clinic Women's - Cumc Bergan Campus
    7710 Mercy Rd Ste 2000, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 717-0820
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Alegent Creighton Clinic Immanuel
    6829 N 72nd St Ste 7500, Omaha, NE 68122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 717-0820
  3. 3
    Chi Health Lakeside
    16901 Lakeside Hills Ct, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 717-0820
  4. 4
    Chi Health Immanuel
    6901 N 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 717-0820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Chi Health Lakeside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gangadasu Reddy, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366739625
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery, Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gangadasu Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy works at Catholic Health Initiatives in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Reddy’s profile.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Bedsores and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

