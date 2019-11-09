Dr. Gangadasu Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gangadasu Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gangadasu Reddy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel and Chi Health Lakeside.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
Chi Health Clinic Women's - Cumc Bergan Campus7710 Mercy Rd Ste 2000, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 717-0820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Alegent Creighton Clinic Immanuel6829 N 72nd St Ste 7500, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 717-0820
-
3
Chi Health Lakeside16901 Lakeside Hills Ct, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 717-0820
-
4
Chi Health Immanuel6901 N 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 717-0820
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t be happier with Dr Reddy and his staff. Dr Reddy takes the time to listen to what I had to say. He takes his time . He has empathy wish is hard to find. I’m a breast cancer reconstruction patient. If I had to choose him again I would. I will be recommending him highly
About Dr. Gangadasu Reddy, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1366739625
Education & Certifications
- BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- General Surgery, Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Bedsores and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.