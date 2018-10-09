Dr. Ganga Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ganga Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ganga Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Health Partners1665 Utica Ave S Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 541-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr Reddy fot over five years. She is knowledgeable and has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Ganga Reddy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1013992304
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
