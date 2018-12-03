See All General Surgeons in Des Moines, IA
Dr. Ganga Prabhakar, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ganga Prabhakar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They completed their fellowship with Wva Univ

Dr. Prabhakar works at Mercy One Iowa Heart Center in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Iowa Heart Center at Laurel
    411 Laurel St Ste A250, Des Moines, IA 50314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 235-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Aneurysm
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Aneurysm

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2018
    Dr. Prabhakar helped save my brother's life! He was compassionate, explained things in a way we could explain, and never made our family feel rushed in answering our questions. We are incredibly grateful for his wisdom!
    — Dec 03, 2018
    About Dr. Ganga Prabhakar, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1023109444
    Education & Certifications

    • Wva Univ
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • Madras Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ganga Prabhakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prabhakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prabhakar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prabhakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prabhakar works at Mercy One Iowa Heart Center in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Prabhakar’s profile.

    Dr. Prabhakar has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prabhakar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Prabhakar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prabhakar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prabhakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prabhakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

