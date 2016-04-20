Dr. Ganesh Devendra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devendra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ganesh Devendra, MD
Overview
Dr. Ganesh Devendra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sun Valley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Devendra works at
Locations
Serra Community Medical Clinic9375 San Fernando Rd, Sun Valley, CA 91352 Directions (818) 768-3000
Simi San Fernando Valley Urology Associates14901 Rinaldi St Ste 205, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-0259
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Devendra is a highly experienced and caring doctor. He listens to the patients well and provides not only treatment, but support, confidence and strength.His statements mean a lot to me. If you need a doctor who thinks deeply about your condition, your case and you, then Dr. Ravindra is your Dr. He is not one of those Drs., who give you 3 minutes and on the fly examination/judgement. He will take time to get your big picture, from all your history/visits.I highly recommend him to all I know.
About Dr. Ganesh Devendra, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devendra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devendra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devendra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devendra works at
Dr. Devendra has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devendra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Devendra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devendra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devendra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devendra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.