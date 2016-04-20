Overview

Dr. Ganesh Devendra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sun Valley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Devendra works at Serra Community Medical Clinic Inc in Sun Valley, CA with other offices in Mission Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.