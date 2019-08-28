Overview

Dr. Ganesha Perera, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Perera works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.