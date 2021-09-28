Dr. Ganesh Shenoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ganesh Shenoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ganesh Shenoy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Lehigh Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Lee Kidney Center2735 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33914 Directions (239) 210-5729
Lee Kidney Center14181 S Tamiami Trl Ste 120A, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 337-9177Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 3227 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 210-5729
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Lehigh Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
They always go the extra mile . Thank you Dr Shenoy & Brandi
About Dr. Ganesh Shenoy, MD
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1881629129
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shenoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shenoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shenoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shenoy has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shenoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenoy.
