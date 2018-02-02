See All Allergists & Immunologists in College Station, TX
Dr. Ganesh Shanmugam, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ganesh Shanmugam, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Shanmugam works at B/CS Allergy & Asthma in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    B/CS Allergy & Asthma
    B/CS Allergy & Asthma
    1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 270, College Station, TX 77845
(979) 703-6112

Hospital Affiliations
  • St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital
  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergan Cross-Reactivity Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Texas True Choice
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2018
    Dr. Shanmugam is wonderful. He takes time to explain everything clearly. I really appreciate his good care for my son.
    Feb 02, 2018
    About Dr. Ganesh Shanmugam, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    19 years of experience
    English, Spanish and Tamil
    1215148200
    Education & Certifications

    University of Texas Southwestern
    The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Allergy & Immunology
