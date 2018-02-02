Overview

Dr. Ganesh Shanmugam, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dr. Shanmugam works at B/CS Allergy & Asthma in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.