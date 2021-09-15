See All Neurosurgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Ganesh Shankar, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (6)
Overview

Dr. Ganesh Shankar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Shankar works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Neuroplasty and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-5143
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 724-1099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital
  • Martha's Vineyard Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Neuroplasty
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 15, 2021
    In 2020 I was diagnosed with cervical stenosis. After months of tests and doctors visits I was fortunate enough to meet Dr. Shankar. What a blessing! I had surgery in October and made the right decision.
    Lori Forcier — Sep 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ganesh Shankar, MD
    About Dr. Ganesh Shankar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023339314
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shankar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shankar works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Shankar’s profile.

    Dr. Shankar has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Neuroplasty and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shankar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shankar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

