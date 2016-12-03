Overview

Dr. Ganesh Rau, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Eye and Ear Infirmary



Dr. Rau works at Palisades Eye Associates in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.