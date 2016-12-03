Dr. Rau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganesh Rau, MD
Overview
Dr. Ganesh Rau, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
Dr. Rau works at
Locations
Palisade Eye Associates PC203 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 653-5722
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Super helpful took time to explain things to me so I'd understand. Never heard the eye described as an m&m but totally made sense and helped me understand what was going on.
About Dr. Ganesh Rau, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Metrowest Medical Center
Dr. Rau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rau works at
Dr. Rau has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rau.
