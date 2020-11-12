See All Urologists in Jeffersonville, IN
Dr. Ganesh Rao, MB BS

Male Adult Urology
3.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ganesh Rao, MB BS is a Male Adult Urology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Male Adult Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mysore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health & Science and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, Physicians' Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Rao works at First Urology, PSC in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    First Urology Psc
    101 HOSPITAL BLVD, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 585-1016
    First Urology, PSC
    100 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 282-3899
    First Urology Psc
    3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste L10, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 282-3899
    3920 S DuPont Sq Bldg C, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 282-3899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Hospital
  • Physicians' Medical Center
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 12, 2020
    I don't understand the negative reviews. I've been seeing Dr. Rao for years and have never had a problem. He's got a good bedside manner and has always explained things to me. I'll continue to see him.
    Robert M. Smothers — Nov 12, 2020
    About Dr. Ganesh Rao, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Male Adult Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104813161
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Mysore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health & Science
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
