Dr. Ganesh Raj, MD
Dr. Ganesh Raj, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX.
West Campus Building 32001 Inwood Rd Fl 4, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8765
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8765
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Raj is an excellent doctor who took the time to understand my problem and then came up with a solution that made sense for me. He tested my cancer for genetics/ genomics? and recommended a cutting edge treatment that has held my cancer at bay for the past year! He is a rockstar!
- Urology
- English
- 1790882488
- Urology
Dr. Raj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raj has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Bladder Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Raj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raj.
