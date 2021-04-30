Dr. Ganesh Raghu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raghu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ganesh Raghu, MD
Dr. Ganesh Raghu, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Eye Center At Uw Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Dr. Raghu is a practioner and researcher. His knowledge of interstitial lung diseases is vast. He has a passion for helping his patients unlike any I've seen. You want the best, esp. when you have a fatal diagnosis. Dr. Raghu IS the best!
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Raghu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Raghu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Raghu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raghu works at
Dr. Raghu has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sarcoidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raghu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghu.
