Dr. Ganesh Palapattu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ganesh Palapattu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Palapattu works at
Locations
Comprehensive Cancer Ctr Onclgy1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5913, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-8902
Medical Center Office6560 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-6455
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is extremely knowledgeable and current. He is able to cut to the concern and offer concrete solutions and how and when and where to implement them. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Ganesh Palapattu, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1124074786
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med
