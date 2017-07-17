See All Urologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Ganesh Palapattu, MD

Urology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ganesh Palapattu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Palapattu works at Rogel Cancer Center in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Kidney Cancer and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Cancer Ctr Onclgy
    1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5913, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 (734) 647-8902
    Medical Center Office
    6560 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77030 (713) 441-6455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Kidney Cancer
Urinary Incontinence
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Priority Health
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 17, 2017
    He is extremely knowledgeable and current. He is able to cut to the concern and offer concrete solutions and how and when and where to implement them. Highly recommended.
    About Dr. Ganesh Palapattu, MD

    Specialties
    Urology
    Years of Experience
    26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1124074786
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Baylor Coll of Med
