Overview

Dr. Ganesh Kini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Kini works at Conyers Medical Clinic PC in Conyers, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.