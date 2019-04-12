Dr. Ganesh Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ganesh Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ganesh Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery Assn. of Kc PA5250 W 94th Ter, Prairie Village, KS 66207 Directions (913) 451-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
As a nurse in a different field, I had MANY questions before consenting to treatment for my boy's CP. He was willing to answer all of my questions (yes, he is efficient with his time and can appear hurried, but he thoroughly answered each one). It is clear he has a genuine interest in his patients' well-being. Dr. Gupta's fund of knowledge even beyond his specialty is both reassuring and beneficial in the total care of my child. I am thankful that we were directed his way by our PCP.
About Dr. Ganesh Gupta, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1801897111
Education & Certifications
- Alfred I DuPont Institute
- University Of Kansas-Wichita and St. Francis Regional Medical Center
- University Of Kansas-Wichita, and St. Francis Regional Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gupta works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods.