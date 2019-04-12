Overview

Dr. Ganesh Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Gupta works at Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery Assn. of Kc PA in Prairie Village, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.