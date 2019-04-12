See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Prairie Village, KS
Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Ganesh Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Dr. Gupta works at Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery Assn. of Kc PA in Prairie Village, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery Assn. of Kc PA
    5250 W 94th Ter, Prairie Village, KS 66207 (913) 451-0000

  AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Broken Arm
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Bowed Legs
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Clubfoot
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Hip Dysplasia
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pseudoarthrosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spasticity
Spina Bifida
Spine Disorders
Splinting
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Principal Financial Group
    UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 12, 2019
    As a nurse in a different field, I had MANY questions before consenting to treatment for my boy's CP. He was willing to answer all of my questions (yes, he is efficient with his time and can appear hurried, but he thoroughly answered each one). It is clear he has a genuine interest in his patients' well-being. Dr. Gupta's fund of knowledge even beyond his specialty is both reassuring and beneficial in the total care of my child. I am thankful that we were directed his way by our PCP.
    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1801897111
    Alfred I DuPont Institute
    University Of Kansas-Wichita and St. Francis Regional Medical Center
    University Of Kansas-Wichita, and St. Francis Regional Medical Center
    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Dr. Ganesh Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery Assn. of Kc PA in Prairie Village, KS. View the full address on Dr. Gupta's profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

