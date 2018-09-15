Dr. Ganesh Ghooray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghooray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ganesh Ghooray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ganesh Ghooray, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ghooray works at
Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Rheumatology and Research PC1030 E County Line Rd Ste B1, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 746-6876
-
2
Randall A Lee MD1350 E County Line Rd Ste E, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 570-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient for over ten years and I am very comfortable with Dr. Ghooray. He is very intelligent, compassionate and professional. He listens intently and is very willing to answer my questions. I never feel rushed or dismissed. He has a quiet demeanor. I gladly recommend him.
About Dr. Ganesh Ghooray, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144227042
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghooray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghooray accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghooray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghooray works at
Dr. Ghooray has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghooray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghooray. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghooray.
