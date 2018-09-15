Overview

Dr. Ganesh Ghooray, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Johnson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ghooray works at Community Sports Medicine in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.