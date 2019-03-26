Overview

Dr. Ganesh Chari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.



Dr. Chari works at Lutz Surgical Partners in Hudson, FL with other offices in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.