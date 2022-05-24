See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Dover, DE
Dr. Ganesh Balu, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ganesh Balu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dover, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, TidalHealth Nanticoke, Union Hospital Of Cecil County and Wilmington Hospital.

Dr. Balu works at Pain Management Rehabilitation in Dover, DE with other offices in Lewes, DE, Wilmington, DE and Seaford, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Medical Associates PA
    240 Beiser Blvd Ste 201A, Dover, DE 19904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 734-7246
  2. 2
    Memorial Medical Center
    33664 Bayview Medical Dr, Lewes, DE 19958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 645-9066
  3. 3
    Comprehensive Spine Center
    390 MITCH RD, Wilmington, DE 19804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 992-9191
  4. 4
    Regional Medical Pain Mgmt
    8957 Middleford Rd, Seaford, DE 19973 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 734-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
  • Beebe Medical Center
  • Christiana Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • TidalHealth Nanticoke
  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County
  • Wilmington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Allstate
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Nationwide
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ganesh Balu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1073594693
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Pittsburgh Mc
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ganesh Balu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balu has seen patients for Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Balu speaks Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Balu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

