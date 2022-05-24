Overview

Dr. Ganesh Balu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dover, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, TidalHealth Nanticoke, Union Hospital Of Cecil County and Wilmington Hospital.



Dr. Balu works at Pain Management Rehabilitation in Dover, DE with other offices in Lewes, DE, Wilmington, DE and Seaford, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.