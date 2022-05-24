Dr. Ganesh Balu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ganesh Balu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ganesh Balu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dover, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, TidalHealth Nanticoke, Union Hospital Of Cecil County and Wilmington Hospital.
Locations
Regional Medical Associates PA240 Beiser Blvd Ste 201A, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 734-7246
Memorial Medical Center33664 Bayview Medical Dr, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-9066
Comprehensive Spine Center390 MITCH RD, Wilmington, DE 19804 Directions (302) 992-9191
Regional Medical Pain Mgmt8957 Middleford Rd, Seaford, DE 19973 Directions (302) 734-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Beebe Medical Center
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
- Wilmington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allstate
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My office visit was pleasant I was treated with with professionalism and courtesy and Dr. Balu made me feel at home and I would recommend this office to anyone who has pain management or spine problems or needs therapy. Don’t believe the 1 star reviews. Everyone was nice to me from moment I came into the door
About Dr. Ganesh Balu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu
- 1073594693
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh Mc
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
