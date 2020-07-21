Dr. Ganesh Athappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Athappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ganesh Athappan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ganesh Athappan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Madurai Medical College|Madurai Medical College, India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.
Locations
HCA Florida Highlands Medical Specialists - Cardiology2369 Us Highway 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 400-5093
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and office staff, friendly, concerned and on time
About Dr. Ganesh Athappan, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1770749392
Education & Certifications
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital|Abbott Northwestern Hospital/Minneapolis Heart Institute
- St Elizabeth Medical Center/Tufts School|Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Madurai Medical College|Madurai Medical College, India
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Athappan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Athappan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Athappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Athappan has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Athappan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Athappan speaks Hindi and Tamil.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Athappan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Athappan.
