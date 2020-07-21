Overview

Dr. Ganesh Athappan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Madurai Medical College|Madurai Medical College, India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Athappan works at Highland Medical Specialists - Yannucci Family Medicine in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.