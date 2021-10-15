Overview

Dr. Ganesh Asaithambi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Asaithambi works at Beckley Cardiology PLLC, Beckley WV in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.