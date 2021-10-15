Dr. Ganesh Asaithambi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asaithambi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ganesh Asaithambi, MD
Dr. Ganesh Asaithambi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.
Locations
Elite Health Care Inc.1832 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (681) 207-7129
Appalachian Regional Healthcare Inc.306 Stanaford Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 254-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
On my first visit Dr Ganesh immediately found a problem with my heart rhythm. He had his nurse drive me to the hospital in my car and got me in ASAP. After stopping my heart 3 times and others medications, I was sent to Huntington for an ablation. My heart has been in rhythm correctly since that time. Dr Ganesh was great ! I’ve had to move. I regret that I cannot continue with him as my doctor.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Asaithambi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asaithambi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asaithambi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asaithambi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asaithambi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Asaithambi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asaithambi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asaithambi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asaithambi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.