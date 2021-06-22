Overview

Dr. Gandhivarma Subramaniam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Subramaniam works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.