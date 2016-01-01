Overview

Dr. Ganapathy Bala, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Bala works at Allergy and Asthma Center in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.