Overview

Dr. Gamini Sooriyaarachchi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from University Of Ceylon School Of Medicine, Colombo, Sri Lanka and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Midlands, Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sooriyaarachchi works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Cancer Center in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL and Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.