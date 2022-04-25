Overview

Dr. Gamil Makar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Alexandria and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Makar works at Gamil Makar MD in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.