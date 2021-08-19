Overview

Dr. Gamil Kostandy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kostandy works at Kings Renal Services PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.