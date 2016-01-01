Dr. Wazni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamal Wazni, MD
Overview
Dr. Gamal Wazni, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Wazni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
United Vein Centers3657 Madaca Ln, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 435-6775Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wazni?
About Dr. Gamal Wazni, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1730243874
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wazni accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wazni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wazni works at
Dr. Wazni speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wazni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wazni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wazni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wazni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.