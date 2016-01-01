See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Gamal Tadros, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gamal Tadros, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Tadros works at WakeMed Physician Practices - Primary Care, Raleigh, NC in Raleigh, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WakeMed WPP Primary Care DTR
    150 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC 27601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 834-5299
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Thyroid Goiter
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Fever
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gamal Tadros, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760462402
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tadros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tadros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tadros works at WakeMed Physician Practices - Primary Care, Raleigh, NC in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Tadros’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tadros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tadros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tadros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tadros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
